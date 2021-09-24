$35,000 – $60,000 reward offered in case of missing Coweta Co. woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The reward has been increased for information about a Georgia woman who has been missing for more than six months.

Tiffany Foster, 35, has been missing since March 2021. She was last seen leaving her home located at home at 2800 Lakeside Way in Newnan, Georgia on March 1, 2021.

Briuna Harps Foundation is offering $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible for Foster’s disappearance and her location and physical recovery.

The foundation is also offering a $50,000 reward for the SAFE return of Tiffany Foster.

These are both in addition to $10,000 reward from Foster’s family and friends already being offered.

Foster, a mom of three, is 5’2″ tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

Foster has connections to the Columbus area. She and her family lived in Columbus about three years ago in area of Southern Pines Drive.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Tiffany Foster should contact Inv. Scott Kilgore With the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502 or skilgore@coweta.ga.us.