SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After 37 years at the State Department, Ronald Neumann, the Retired Ambassador to Algeria, Bahrain and Afghanistan, is working on ways to improve America’s international diplomacy efforts.

For the last decade and a half, Neumann has served as the President of the American Academy of Diplomacy. He says the organization is recommending continuing education programs for State Department employees and the establishment of a State Department Reserve system to help staffing shortages during crises.

Ambassador Neumann is in Savannah as a guest of the Savannah Council on World Affairs. He’s speaking at Skidaway Community Church Thursday night to present “America’s Diplomacy Falls Behind: How to Fix It.”

Neumann stopped by the WSAV studios Thursday afternoon to talk about diplomacy and how it helps Americans around the world and here at home.