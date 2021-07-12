Retailer ASOS to spend $100M to automate Georgia warehouse

UNION CITY, Ga. (AP) — British online fashion and beauty retailer ASOS is investing $100 million to automate its warehouse in Union City, south of Atlanta.

The publicly held company, which has 1,000 employees, announced its plans recently.

ASOS initially invested more than $40 million in the warehouse which opened in 2018, saying it would grow to 1,600 workers.

The company says it will create an unspecified number of new engineering and software development jobs. Spokesperson Ellen Freeth says work will begin this month.

ASOS told investors recently that the work will increase capacity of the warehouse by 50% to 15.5 million merchandise units.