MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The McIntosh County Board of Commissioners has voted to pass a highly debated zoning ordinance that’s left many Hogg Hummock residents upset with the decision.

News 3 interviewed Reginald Hall, a lifelong Hogg Hummock resident, prior to the vote who said, “This is what supremacy at its best. We’re living in 2023 with the reign of the plantation,” says lifelong Hogg Hummock resident Reginald Hall.

The new zoning changes will allow developers to build homes that are more than double the size of the current dwellings on the island.

The ordinance passed 3-2.