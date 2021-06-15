Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Buddy Carter push to oust Fauci

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has sponsored a bill to remove Dr. Anthony Fauci from his top position as the chief medical advisor to President Biden.

“Are we victims of a bioweapon? We demand answers and Dr. Fauci should give them and everyone involved should be held accountable,” Greene said.

The bill states over a dozen reasons why they believe Fauci should be removed. The sponsors of the bill claim Fauci failed to present accurate information regarding COVID-19.

“He was not chosen to guide our economy, he was not chosen to rule over parents and their children’s education,” Greene said. “But yet Dr. Fauci very much controlled our lives for the past year.”

The example described in the bill points to Fauci’s comments in a March 2020 interview where Fauci advised against wearing masks. Fauci quickly walked back those comments, claiming that at the time not much was known about the novel coronavirus. He also noted the prominence of asymptomatic spread wasn’t known either at the time.

Read the full bill below.

“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” Fauci said in March 2020. “When you are in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it is not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And, often, there are unintended consequences—people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face.”

The bill also points to Fauci’s $434,312 earned in 2020 as a cause to oust him. Typically, government employees are capped at earning $172,000 however, there is an exception for doctors and scientists working for the federal government to compete with the private sector.

When asked if Greene had received a vaccine, she refused to answer.

Greene cast doubt on the safety of vaccines and labeled COVID-19 vaccines as “human experiments.” Her doubt stems from the emergency authorization that has been given to the vaccines and that they haven’t been formally approved by the FDA. However, experts say approval is expected.

Rep. Buddy Carter through his weight behind the bill as well.

“We know that what has happened is that Fauci was covering up,” Carter said. “And who else was complicit in this, the World Health Organization, yes they were and now we find out even the Democrats are trying to cover this up.”

Carter said the reason he believes the pushback from disease experts of the lab leak theory is because former President Trump adopted the theory early on. Carter said discovering the origin of the virus is vital.

Carter encouraged vaccination as he himself took part in the Pfizer vaccine trials.