ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new report by Georgia State, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition and Georgia Production Partnership – outlines the impact of Georgia’s entertainment industry and the benefits of the state’s film tax credits.

The data shows entertainment investments have created thousands of direct and indirect jobs to bolster the state’s economy and not just in the metro Atlanta area but also in rural Georgia.

A new study by Georgia State’s creative media industries institute – talks about the film industry’s growth which has created jobs in other sectors like gaming, music and emerging technologies. Georgia State CMII executive director Brennen Dicker says Georgia grew into it’s position in the industry.

“Obviously we grew into a leader next to California and New York which is pretty amazing and 3rd in the world. One of the side benefits like hospitality, hotel and revenue by the film and television industry.”

Georgia spent $4 billion with 400+ projects in 2022.

“Georgia offers the tax credits along with amenities like the mountains, oceans and areas but in New York, you can only shoot in certain locations,” said Dicker.

He continued, “What surprised me was it impacts other cities like Augusta, Columbus, Savannah not just with production but their creative communities where it’s gone up 40-50%”

Industry analysts say that the state’s investment in the entertainment industry with new infrastructure, studios and talent will only thrive if Georgia continues to educate students and develop its workforce locally.

“To make this work we need film funds in the state that are started in Georgia. We are seeing that with film funds locally. As we continue to keep the film incentive we will see that more in the state,” Dicker explained.

Back in 2008, Georgia competed with nearby states like Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina and Louisiana for film projects. But, over the past decade, the Peach State has emerged as the leader in the entertainment industry which is up 44% in the south.

The report credits georgic’s growing diverse population which has helped develop a workforce with talent in the state who choose to live, work and contribute to the state’s economy this is thanks in part to other states nearby not offering as lucrative tax credits.

The state has seen an investment growth of studio space from 60,000 square feet to 4 million in just 15 years.