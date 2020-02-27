Report: Plane that crashed, killing 4, broke up in air

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Federal investigators say a small plane that crashed in the north Georgia mountains, killing four people on board, broke up in the air after a pilot reported problems.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Wednesday that a pilot on the Feb. 8 flight from an Atlanta suburb to Nashville, Tennessee told an air traffic controller there was trouble with the autopilot.

A pilot also reported a problem with a flight instrument that indicates the aircraft’s position relative to the horizon.

The plane was on what was listed as a training flight.

