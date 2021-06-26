Report: Burning warehouse staff delayed calling firefighters

In this May 2, 2021 photo, smoke pours from a warehouse where a large pile of wood pellets caught fire at the Port of Brunswick in Brunswick, Ga. A preliminary report by Georgia state investigators found the warehouse’s owner, Logistec, initially used a private “fire brigade” and waited a day to alert the local fire department to the burning pellets. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia investigators say managers of a burning warehouse next to a residential neighborhood waited a day before calling the local fire department for help.

A large pile of wood pellets caught fire last month and destroyed a vast warehouse operated by the company Logistec at the Port of Brunswick.

A report by investigators for Georgia’s state insurance and fire safety commissioner says Logistec employees initially responded to the fire threat with a private “fire brigade” before calling the Brunswick Fire Department on May 2.

Their report says the fire grew so large it threatened nearby residences and firefighters had to stay on the scene for weeks.

Logistec did not immediately return an email message seeking comment. No one was injured in the fire.