Rep. Buddy Carter discusses being among group of lawmakers who interrupted impeachment deposition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A group of Republican lawmakers interrupted impeachment proceedings in Washington by storming into a closed deposition, and Congressman Buddy Carter was one of them.

News 3’s Martin Staunton spoke with Carter about the incident.

Carter first described the moment the group entered the room, saying everything stopped and no one said a word.

“There was a little bit of a confrontation between a Democratic member and a Republican member,” Carter said. “They did get into a little bit of a sparring match, if you will, a verbal sparring match. But nevertheless, Adam Schiff got up and walked out.”

When asked if the group was taking a cue from President Trump’s criticism that house republicans should be tougher in the fight against impeachment, Carter said no.

“At, at least on my part, this was not in anyway, inspired by what the president had asked us to do,” Carter said.

News 3 asked Carter what he wants to tell his constituents who believe he is now a rule breaker.

“What I want them to know is that the rules are being broken by the democratic party in the way that they are handling these proceedings, and that we need sunlight,” Carter said. “These should be open hearings that people have access to, certainly a member of Congress.”

Carter said moving forward, he wants to see the impeachment inquiry begin open hearings immediately. He said if the evidence supports it, articles of impeachment should follow, but if not, it is time to move on.

