Regents to name pick to run Georgia’s 26 public universities

FILE – Then-Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue speaks at an event on the food supply chain during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, May 19, 2020, in Washington. Regents who run the University System of Georgia are scheduled to name a sole finalist to become chancellor of the system on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, and Perdue has expressed interest in the job. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The regents of Georgia’s public university system will name their choice for its next chancellor Tuesday.

Former Gov. Sonny Perdue has expressed interest in the post.

A 19-member board overhauled by Gov. Brian Kemp in recent weeks is scheduled to name a sole finalist to lead the system’s 26 universities. The board will vote later on whether to ratify its choice.

Sonny Perdue was the first Republican governor of Georgia in more than a century and was agriculture secretary under President Donald Trump. His cousin, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, is challenging Kemp in the Republican primary for governor.