Rebuild of junction between I-75 and I-16 nears midpoint

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Work is progressing on a $500 million project to rebuild one of Georgia’s most important interstate junctions.

Georgia Department of Transportation spokeperson Penny Brooks says that the first three phases of the expansion of Macon’s junction between Interstate 75 and Interstate 16 will be completed by next year.

There will be three more phases to go after that.

The current construction zone can be a confusing jumble for drivers, but Brooks says things will get “smoother.”

Work is likely to be complete in 2026 instead of the 2030 finish date that was first projected when the project was designed.

More than $230 million in contracts have already been awarded.