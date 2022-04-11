ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) — A new audit by Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger shows that more than 1,600 non-U.S. citizens tried to register to vote, with 31 being in Chatham County.



“We identified it county by county– So we identified if it happened in Gordon county, Chatham county, Dougherty county, Fulton, Dekalb. Obviously, Dekalb had the most statewide,” said Sec. Brad Raffensperger(R).



It is the first citizenship review in the state’s history dating back to 1997, with nearly 70% of violators in metro Atlanta.



“I believe only American citizens should be voting in our elections. That’s why I am the first Secretary of State to conduct a full citizenship audit, of our entire voter rolls and the first to call the General Assembly to pass a constitutional amendment for citizens-only voting in Georgia,” said Sec. Raffensperger.

The Secretary of State says violators could face up to 10 years prison time or a $100,000 fine.



“We are going to be forwarding that to the local prosecuting attorneys, the DAs there they can make sure that they follow this through. Obviously, the GBI and the state election board also will be looking at this,” the secretary continued.



Raffensperger says there are several checks in place to ensure when someone registers to vote that they are indeed Georgia residents and U.S. citizens.



“As it relates to absentee voting, we believe that the photo ID, making a copy of it and sending it in with your application is really going to add security and it also adds confidence,” he explained.



The Secretary of State says you will need to have a valid photo ID, like a state issued driver’s license, to vote in person or absentee.

The last day to register to vote for the May primary elections is April 25, two weeks from today.