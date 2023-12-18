ORLANDO, FL. (WSAV) — Publix Super Markets, Inc. issued a voluntary recall for its Fresh and Tender Spinach and Fresh Express Shredded Lettuce last Friday due to potential contamination by Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the grocery giant’s website, the company has recalled its Fresh Express Spinach, 8 oz. size, with product code G332 and use-by date of December 15 and Publix Spinach, 9 oz size, with product code G332 and a now expired use-by date of December 14.

The company stated that healthy individuals can contract listeriosis but would likely experience short-term symptoms like high fever, stiffness, severe headache, abdominal pain, nausea and diarrhea. However, Listeriosis can lead to serious and fatal infections in young children, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals. According to the CDC, “an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.”

In addition, people who are pregnant or believe they are pregnant should practice extra precautions as well because listeriosis can potentially lead to miscarriages and stillbirths. If you’re experiencing symptoms of a Listeria infection, the company instructs consumers to contact their healthcare provider.

According to the Publix website, the possible contamination was discovered during routine sampling conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture showed a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes in a randomly selected bag of spinach. The company said that Fresh Express immediately notified retailers and told them to recall the products from stores.

Refunds are available from the store in which they were purchased. You can also ask for a refund and/or hear more information about the recall by dialing the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

The recalled spinach items were distributed to retailers in seven states including AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN and VA.