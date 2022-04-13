ATLANTA (AP) — Prices are going down for almost all of Georgia’s 340,000 public university and college students.

University System regents voted Tuesday to eliminate a fee in exchange for a big boost in state funding. Overall costs will fall by 7.6% at the typical school.

Students will save from $226 at Georgia Southern University’s campus in Savannah to $1,088 at Georgia Tech.

Regents are eliminating what was called the special institutional fee.

It was imposed in 2009 amid steep budget cuts during the Great Recession. The fee remained until lawmakers allotted $230 million to replace what students were paying.

The typical Georgia school will charge an in-state undergraduate $6,360 next year.