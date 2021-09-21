Psychologist indicted for $100,000 in false Medicaid claims

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A northeast Georgia psychologist has been indicted for allegedly billing Medicaid for almost $100,000 in false claims.

Dr. Guy Jordan of Gainesville was indicted last week on charges of Medicaid fraud and false statements.

Prosecutors say Jordan “routinely and consistently” billed for weekly therapy sessions, creating falsified backdated records, when he performed only one assessment.

The assessments were of children referred by pediatricians and the criminal justice system.

Defense attorney Graham McKinnon says Jordan is cooperating with investigators.

Jordan is free on $30,000 bail.

The charges carry a maximum of 15 years in prison if Jordan is convicted.

Attorney General Chris Carr’s office is prosecuting the case.