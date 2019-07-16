Protesters gather in Atlanta, call for end to planned immigration raids

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Protesters gathered outside of an immigration and customs office in Downtown Atlanta Monday calling for an end to planned immigration raids.

The demonstration was organized by a group of Jewish Americans who equate what is happening at the southern U.S. border detention centers with the encampment of Jews during World War II.

Protesters called for politicians to shut down ICE immediately and ensure safety for people trying to enter the United States. One protester handcuffed himself to the fence outside of the ICE building.

ICE raids were supposed to start on Sunday, but no major raids have been reported yet. The group said it is planning similar protests in multiple cities.