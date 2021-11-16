Protesters blast Georgia for slow pace of rental help

Bruce Marks, CEO of the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, speaks at a rally on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Atlanta demanding Georgia officials speed up the distribution of rental assistance. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)

ATLANTA (AP) — Housing activists, tenants and lawmakers are pressuring Georgia officials to speed up the distribution of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid aimed at preventing evictions in the state.

Georgia received nearly $1 billion in funding to help tenants pay past due rent and utility bills during the pandemic. But it has struggled to get the money out.

At a rally Tuesday in Atlanta, scores of protesters demanded faster help. They said the delays were resulting in people losing their homes.

Georgia’s funds are being administered by the state Department of Community Affairs. A call and email to the agency were not immediately returned.