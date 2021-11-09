Prosecutor testifies Georgia DA offered inappropriate extra money

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor has told jurors that a Georgia district attorney offered her inappropriate extra money on two occasions.

The testimony came as District Attorney Mark Jones’ trial began Tuesday in Columbus.

Jones was indicted in September on charges he tried to influence a police officer’s testimony, offered bribes to prosecutors in his office and tried to influence the testimony of a crime victim.

Jones is currently suspended and would be removed if convicted

. He took office in January overseeing a west Georgia circuit based in Columbus.

Charges against Jones for damaging government property in a May 2020 campaign video were already dismissed.