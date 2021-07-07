Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

Prosecutor: Georgia city official destroyed records, lied

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Georgia city official has been indicted for destroying records in a federal investigation and lying to investigators.

Sixty-six-year-old Sammie Lee Sias, of Hephzibah, serves as District 4 commissioner on the Augusta Commission. He faces charges of destruction of records in a federal investigation and giving false statements to federal investigators.

Wednesday’s announcement of the indictment comes nearly two years after FBI agents raided Sias’ home.

That search came days after commissioners voted to ask the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to probe various allegations of misconduct that had been levied against Sias by an ex-lover.

He declined comment on the indictment Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories