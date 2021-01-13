Proposal would replace statue of Confederate with John Lewis

FILE – This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. A statue of the late congressman and civil rights leader could soon represent Georgia in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol. A bipartisan resolution introduced Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in the Georgia House seeks to replace a statue of Alexander Stephens, a slave owner and vice president of the Confederacy. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A statue of the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis could soon represent Georgia in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol.

A bipartisan resolution introduced Wednesday in the Georgia House seeks to replace a statue of Alexander Stephens, a slave owner and vice president of the Confederacy.

Lewis served as a U.S. Rep. from Georgia for 33 years.

The push comes amid nationwide soul searching over celebrations of the Confederacy. Dozens of Confederate statues fell during protests for racial justice over the spring and summer.

Prominent Georgia politicians on both sides of the aisle endorsed the idea following Lewis’ death in July, including Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.