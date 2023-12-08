SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As monarch butterflies migrate to Mexico for the winter, one project needs your help.

Universities, agencies and other organizations across the Southeast are working to monitor breeding activity and how it might affect future population numbers of the monarch butterfly, which is a candidate for listing under the Endangered Species Act.

Now through March 1, volunteers in Georgia, the Carolinas, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas are asked to report:

Sightings of adult monarchs

Sightings of monarch egg and/or larva

Monarch movements

Monarch clusters

Milkweed plants

Other observations (mating, laying eggs, nectaring, basking in the sun, chrysalis, and deceased monarchs)

You can learn more about how to report sightings here before submitting your observations at journeynorth.org/sightings.