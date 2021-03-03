Prison employees fired and arrested after inmate injured

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Six employees at a Georgia prison have been fired and arrested following an investigation into their actions against an inmate accused of assaulting a guard.

The Department of Corrections said in a news release Tuesday that an inmate at Georgia State Prison in Reidsville assaulted an officer around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The six employees used force in response, resulting in injuries to the inmate.

A unit manager, two sergeants and three guards were each arrested and charged with aggravated battery and violation of oath of office.

The department says the inmate involved, who’s already serving a life sentence for murder, will also face charges.