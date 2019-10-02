Primitive weapons deer hunting season to open mid-October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The week-long primitive weapons deer hunting season opens Saturday, Oct. 12.

During this season, hunters may use archery equipment, muzzleloading shotguns (20 gauge and larger) and muzzleloading firearms (.44 caliber or larger). The season bag limit is 10 antlerless deer and two antlered deer.

Scopes and other optical sighting devices are legal for muzzleloading firearms and archery equipment used during this season.

Youth under the age of 16 may hunt deer with any legal deer firearm during Primitive Weapons Season. Just like in regular season, all hunters must have a valid hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record.

During the hunting week, over one million acres of public hunting land is open to hunters, including more than 100 state-operated wildlife management areas. Special hunts are also available throughout the season. A full list of 2019-2020 dates and hunts is available here.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) is reminding hunters of specific safety rules that should be reviewed before the primitive season:

Never smoke in the proximity of a muzzleloader.

Use an intermediate device, such as a measure, to pour powder into a barrel.

Keep flask and powder containers away from flames and sparks to prevent an accidental explosion.

Use only powders specific to each muzzleloader and recommended by that firearms manufacturer.

Place percussion cap on nipple only when ready to shoot.

The gun is safely unloaded only after removing the bullet, powder and percussion cap. If using a flintlock muzzleloader, remove the bullet and powder, and un-prime the flash pan.

Use the recommended loading materials, the correct powder charge, the right diameter and weight bullet and the correct lead material.

Treat a misfire as though the gun could fire at any moment.

Make sure the projectile is firmly seated on the powder before capping and firing.

Never blow down the barrel of a muzzleloader to clear or extinguish sparks.

Keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.

Read the owner’s manual and be familiar with its operation before using a muzzle-loading firearm.

Handle every gun as if it was loaded.

Make sure the gun is unloaded before attempting to clean it.

Do not use alcohol or drugs while handling a firearm.

Last year, nearly 30,000 hunters took the woods with muzzleloaders and brought in over 5,000 deer, according WRD.