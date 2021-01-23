Pressure to raise spending clear in Georgia budget talks

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are racing to revise the current year’s budget, aiming to produce a reworked spending plan as early as next week.
But pressure is building to increase spending in the upcoming budget that begins July 1.
Gov. Brian Kemp ordered most noneducation agencies to present budgets that propose the same funding as this year, when funding was slashed by an average of 10%.
More money would mean more mental health services, more state troopers on the road, and could help augment a public health departments hard-pressed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Deciding how much money lawmakers can spend is a power that legally belongs to Kemp.