President Trump, Sen. Harris to return to Georgia this weekend

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at a campaign event Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waterford Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With Election Day looming, President Donald Trump and Sen. Kamala Harris will both be making stops in the Peach State this weekend.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a rally in Rome on Sunday.

Following her trip to Atlanta last Friday, Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, will be back in Georgia. The exact location of her stop has not yet been announced.

Considered a key battleground state in this presidential race, Georgia has been visited by many nominees in the presidential race in recent weeks.

Just two weeks ago, Trump spent his Friday night in Macon. Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with supporters in Warm Springs and Atlanta on Tuesday, and Libertarian candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen stopped in the Hostess City on Wednesday.

Georgia is also the site of two fierce Senate races, the only state with both seats on the ballot.