Port of Brunswick ‘back open for business’ after ship overturned

Smoke rises from a cargo ship that capsized in the St. Simons Island, Georgia sound Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Although removing a cargo ship that overturned near the Port of Brunswick could take weeks or months to remove, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Thursday that the port is “back open for business.”

The news was shared during the 2019 Savannah State of the Port Address at the Savannah Convention Center.

The Golden Ray capsized in the St. Simons Sound early Sunday closing down operations at the port.

Earlier this week, Coast Guard Cmdr. Norm Witt said they were working to reopen the port to limited commercial traffic by Thursday. Witt also said some oil sheen has been spotted but added that “right now it’s limited in scope.”

Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said during the address that four ships are moving into the port Thursday as it returns to normal operations.

The reason for the ship capsizing remains under investigation, although experts point to balance issues as the key factor.

Some story info via The Associated Press