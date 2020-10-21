Police: Woman, 59, killed in drive-by shooting while asleep

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say several shots were fired into an Atlanta apartment, killing a 59-year-old woman while she was asleep.

Eva M. Jones was killed Tuesday morning.

Atlanta Police say Jones was shot around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday and died after she was taken to the hospital.

Police say Jones was in her bedroom during the incident and her boyfriend was in another room.

He was not harmed. A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately released but Jones’ niece, Mimi Hixson-Smith, told WSB-TV that she believes the intended target was Jones’ boyfriend, although she wasn’t sure why someone would shoot him.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.