Police: Train conductor spots man on tracks, averts tragedy

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities credit a freight train conductor with saving a man’s life outside Atlanta.

Marietta police say the CSX conductor was entering the city Friday with the mile-long train when he spotted someone laying on the tracks.

Police said in a statement that it was a homeless man who had fallen and was unable to get up.

Police said the conductor was able to stop the train in time.

They said he would have been killed instantly if the conductor had not seen him.

Police, firefighters and paramedics carried the man from the scene and he was then taken to a hospital for treatment.