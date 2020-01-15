Police: Teen fatally shot during robbery, shooter arrested

LITHONIA, Ga (AP) – Authorities have charged a man with murder after he was accused of killing a 14-year-old boy whose friend had just stolen the man’s phone.

DeKalb County police say Ricarrio Hale was killed Sunday and a 16-year-old friend of his was also hospitalized after being shot.

Twenty-eight-year-old Paul Marsilas Wilson was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Police say Hale, the wounded friend and two other teens met Wilson and a woman in Lithonia to purchase a phone.

Authorities say one of the teens took the phone and ran away without paying, prompting Wilson to fire his weapon.

