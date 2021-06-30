Police spending and package theft among new Georgia laws

In this March 31, 2021 file photo, legislators celebrate the end of the 2021 legislative session, in the Senate chamber at the State Capitol in Atlanta. Dozens of new laws passed during the session will take effect on Thursday, July 1, ranging from curbs on cutting police spending to higher penalties on stealing multiple packages from outside house. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — As of Thursday, Georgia cities and counties will be blocked from sharply cutting police spending.

College athletes will be able to get paid for the use of their name or image. It will also be a felony to steal packages from three or more addresses.

Those are among the dozens of new laws approved by the Georgia General Assembly earlier this year that take effect July 1. It’s also the first day of the state’s new budget year, with a $27.2 billion spending plan beginning.

Some laws are already in effect.

Those include a measure permanently allowing Georgia diners to order mixed alcoholic drinks to take out when also ordering food.