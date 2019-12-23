Police: Shovel-wielding Georgia man fatally shot by deputy

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

Marc Denver Thompson

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia deputy has shot and killed a shovel-wielding man who hit him and threatened a store clerk.

News outlets report 26-year-old Marc Denver Thompson was fatally at a shot convenience store Saturday night by a Carroll County deputy.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies responded earlier that night to a report that Thompson had threatened his mother and brother with a gun.

It says responding deputies arrived to find Thompson had already fled the scene.

It says a sheriff’s office investigator visited a nearby Circle K and saw Thompson threatening the clerk with the shovel.

It says the subsequent confrontation ended in the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories