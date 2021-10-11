Police seeking driver who hit and killed UGA student

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police were still searching for a driver who hit and killed a University of Georgia student and then fled the scene.

Police said 20-year-old Ariana Zarse was walking in downtown Athens with a friend when a gray Honda Accord hit her around shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday.

She died from her injuries at a nearby hospital. The friend was not injured.

Police found the Honda abandoned and were working to identify the driver.

Zarse, from Austin, Texas, was a junior majoring in marketing.

