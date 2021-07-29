Police seek clues after woman and dog killed in Atlanta park

This photo shows a memorial at the Piedmont Park, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Atlanta. Authorities are searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in Piedmont Park, one of Atlanta’s most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Her dog had also been killed. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators sought video from homes and businesses near a popular Atlanta park as divers searched a pond in their quest to solve the stabbing death of a park-goer who was walking her dog.

Forty-year-old Katherine Janness was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m.

Her dog was also killed.

No arrests have been made.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that investigators have gone door-to-door asking neighbors for surveillance footage.

Divers also spent much of Wednesday searching a pond in the park.

Janness was a bartender at a nearby restaurant.

Mourners have left flowers, as well as dog treats, near the park entrance where her body was found.