Police: Pipe bomb discovery prompts evacuation of condos

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — The discovery of what appeared to be a pipe bomb caused a condominium community in metro Atlanta to be evacuated for hours.

DeKalb County police said in a tweet early Tuesday morning that residents were able to return to their homes.

News outlets report a man seen throwing objects off his balcony Sunday was taken into custody.

Police later determined at least one of the objects he threw was a pipe bomb.

A search of the community turned up at least five pipe bombs.

A transit bus had been called in so residents had a place to sit until the search could be completed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories