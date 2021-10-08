Police met with gunfire on shooting call in Atlanta suburbs

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Police outside Atlanta say they were met with gunfire when they responded to reports of a shooting at a bar near the Mall of Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in Buford, northeast of Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police say officers were called to Parma Tavern after a person was shot in the leg.

Police Officer Hideshi Valle said that when they arrived in the parking lot, someone started shooting and the officers returned fire.

Valle said no officers were hurt, and police do not know of any injuries to the suspects.