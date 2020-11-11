Police: Man suspected of killing 6 in series of shootings

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man has been arrested and accused of killing four people and possibly two others in a string of shootings.

Newnan police say 38-year-old Nicholas Martez Nelson was charged with four counts of murder. Additional charges are pending.

Police say 39-year-old Warner Mandrel Parks was fatally shot Saturday.

A car at the scene was traced back to Nelson and he was later arrested. Police connected Nelson to the shooting deaths of three unidentified victims at a motel.

Police believe they were killed Friday. Police also suspect Nelson was involved in the Thursday deaths of 39-year-old Willie Edward Bussie III and 43-year-old Kevin Duane Robbins.

It’s unclear whether Nelson has an attorney.