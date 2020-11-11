Police: Man suspected of killing 6 in series of shootings

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man has been arrested and accused of killing four people and possibly two others in a string of shootings.

Newnan police say 38-year-old Nicholas Martez Nelson was charged with four counts of murder. Additional charges are pending.

Police say 39-year-old Warner Mandrel Parks was fatally shot Saturday.

A car at the scene was traced back to Nelson and he was later arrested. Police connected Nelson to the shooting deaths of three unidentified victims at a motel.

Police believe they were killed Friday. Police also suspect Nelson was involved in the Thursday deaths of 39-year-old Willie Edward Bussie III and 43-year-old Kevin Duane Robbins.

It’s unclear whether Nelson has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories