Police: Man fatally shot 83-year-old mother, then himself

by: AP News

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a Georgia man fatally shot his 83-year-old mother, then himself in an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies of 83-year-old June Fiveash and 51-year-old Russell Fiveash were found inside a home Wednesday afternoon in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

On Thursday, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said a hospice nurse was supposed to meet with June Fiveash but didn’t.

Flynn said authorities found the bodies after responding to a wellness check requested by the nurse.

Authorities said they believe Russell Fiveash shot his mother, then shot himself.

Details regarding a possible motive weren’t immediately. released.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. 

