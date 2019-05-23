Georgia News

Police: Man arrested after threatening to blow up Kroger in Decatur

ATLANTA (WXIA) - Authorities say a man who threatened to blow up a grocery store in Decatur has been arrested after an hours-long standoff.

Police were called to a Kroger on Flat Shoals Road Thursday morning after receiving a report of a bomb threat.

DeKalb Police said an unidentified man was standing near a propane tank in front of the store claiming he had a bomb.

The Kroger was evacuated as a bomb unit and SWAT responded to negotiate with the suspect. A parent told WXIA some nearby schools were placed on a level one lockdown.

Police said the man was arrested without injury.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for further updates.

