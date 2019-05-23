Police: Man arrested after threatening to blow up Kroger in Decatur
ATLANTA (WXIA) - Authorities say a man who threatened to blow up a grocery store in Decatur has been arrested after an hours-long standoff.
Police were called to a Kroger on Flat Shoals Road Thursday morning after receiving a report of a bomb threat.
DeKalb Police said an unidentified man was standing near a propane tank in front of the store claiming he had a bomb.
The Kroger was evacuated as a bomb unit and SWAT responded to negotiate with the suspect. A parent told WXIA some nearby schools were placed on a level one lockdown.
Police said the man was arrested without injury.
This story is developing. Stay tuned for further updates.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
