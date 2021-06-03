Police investigate deadly shooting of teenager in Columbus, Ga

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating the 32nd homicide of 2021.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Bismarck Drive early Tuesday morning in reference to a shooting. Carson Skinner, 17, of Fortson, Ga. had been shot, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley was on the scene just before 1 a.m. and pronounced the teenager dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The body was found in the road between a parked car and a tree, Bryan said.

Skinner’s body is being sent to the Georgia Crime Lab for an autopsy.

It is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available.