Police: Georgia woman, 3 others dead after school bus crash in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WSAV) – A Georgia woman is dead after crashing an empty school bus on a Pennsylvania interstate Wednesday and causing three other fatalities, according to police.

NBC Philadelphia reports the 69-year-old woman failed to stop in a construction zone on Interstate 78 near Hamburg and ran over the top of a sedan before rear-ending an SUV.

The driver of the sedan was killed, along with the front-seat passenger of the SUV, according to police.

Roughly two hours later, a truck driver being detoured off of I-78 due to the school bus crash failed to slow down for stopped traffic and rear-ended a van, the Philadelphia news outlet reports.

The collision caused three other vehicles to crash and two people were killed.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the names of the victims have yet to be released.

Police said the school bus was new and being driven to Canada for delivery.

No charges have been filed in the ongoing investigation.