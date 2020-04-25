Police: Georgia teen died after accidental shooting at gun range

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said a teenager has died after he accidentally shot himself in the head at a gun range.

Smyrna police spokesman Sgt. Louis Defense said the 18-year-old was with his family at Adventure Outdoors on South Cobb Drive when the gun went off Thursday afternoon. The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Defense said the unidentified victim was shooting with a family member’s handgun and followed the range’s safety protocols by watching a video, signing a release and being accompanied by an adult.

Police were still investigating the incident but Defense said authorities don’t anticipate any charges.