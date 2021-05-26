Police: Ga. murder suspect found dead while serving warrant

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Police say authorities attempting to serve a warrant to a murder suspect in Georgia found the man dead inside his apartment.

Gwinnett County police say deputies believed Aaron Woods could have been barricaded in a Peachtree Corners apartment on Tuesday and called for support from SWAT officers. The team found the 22-year-old dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after trying to make contact with him for several hours.

Woods was being served warrants for aggravated assault and felony murder in the fatal shooting of Kendall Reid outside a convenience store last month.

Detectives and the medical examiner’s office are investigating Woods’ death.