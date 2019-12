A Spirit Airlines jet comes in for a landing at the airport in Latrobe, Pa., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ATLANTA (AP) – Police say an elderly passenger died aboard a Spirit Airlines flight traveling from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Christmas Eve.

Atlanta police investigator James White says the man appears to have died of natural causes.

White did not immediately have additional information, including the man’s age.

Spirit Airlines offered its condolences in a statement that also thanked crew and medical professionals on board for their response.

LATEST HEADLINES: