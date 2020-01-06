Police: Driver fell asleep at wheel in fatal crash

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) – Police in Georgia say a motorist accused of being behind the wheel during a fatal crash told police he had fallen asleep while driving.

Cobb County officer Sydney Melton told news outlets that 23-year-old Shakim Reakwon Holloman was heading southbound on Dallas Acworth Highway between Marietta and Cartersville around 7 a.m. Sunday when he veered into the northbound lane and struck another car head-on.

Melton says the driver of the other vehicle, 24-year-old Daniel Rogers, died at the scene.

Holloman was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and suspended registration.