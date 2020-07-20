Police: Deputy hit, killed while helping people after crash

CARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a Georgia county deputy was hit by a car and killed while he was assisting people involved in a crash on an interstate.

Franklin County Deputy William Garner died Sunday night on Interstate 85 while on duty.

Georgia State Police said Garner responded to a crash around 7 p.m. and began helping people inside of the car.

A driver identified as 21-year-old Abdulhafiz Tawfik Abdullahi lost control of his vehicle and hit Garner, who later died from his injuries.

Garner was with the department for just over a year. Abdullahi was charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

