Police: ‘Crawling burglar’ wormed way into many restaurants

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police say they’ve nabbed a man they call “the crawling burglar” for crawling through windows of metro Atlanta restaurants and then slithering across the floor to avoid motion detectors.

Police in Cobb County say they’ve linked him to at least a dozen such crimes, in which cash and liquor were stolen.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the thefts were part of a months-long burglary spree dating to September at restaurants in the Marietta, Kennesaw and Acworth areas northwest of Atlanta.

Authorities say the spree ended with the arrest this month of Aron Jermaine Major of Atlanta during a traffic stop.