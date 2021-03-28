Police chief back at work after $145K harassment settlement

SYLVESTER, Ga. (AP) — A rural southwest Georgia police chief accused of sexual harassment has returned to work after her suspension was overturned and the city of Sylvester reached a $145,000 settlement with her accuser.

WALB-TV reports Sylvester Police Chief Shawn Urquhart was accused last month of “intolerable sexual harassment and unwanted physical touching” by a 71-year-old employee.

The city manager suspended the police chief following an investigation, but the suspension was overturned on appeal following a hearing on March 10.

Meanwhile, the city agreed to a settlement that required the chief’s accuser to resign in exchange for a cash payout. Sylvester City Manager Autron Hayes said he would have fired the police chief if he had believed she was a “real, serial sexual harasser.”