Police: Chemical fire shuts down Atlanta area interstate

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a chemical fire shut down a major Atlanta area interstate in both directions during the morning commute.

Conyers police Capt. Kim Lucas said the fire Monday at BioLab in Conyers led authorities to close an adjacent stretch of Interstate 20, though traffic was allowed through later in the morning.

Conyers is about 30 miles (48km) southeast of Atlanta.

Lucas said the fire was contained, but the bigger concern was the smoke.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that BioLab has production and storage space for pool and spa water-treatment chemicals. The company said in a statement a “chemical reaction” due to water exposure caused smoke to waft over the interstate.