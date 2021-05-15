Police: Car in Ohio pond may have been there since December

Georgia News

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a deceased person was found in a car submerged in a pond in Ohio.

Police in Perrysburg said someone in a ProMedica helicopter flying overhead spotted the submerged vehicle Thursday night in a pond near Levis Commons. Fire department officials said the car was recovered Friday morning from 10 to 12 feet of water.

Police department representative Shannon Solt said the vehicle has a Georgia license plate and the body is believed to be that of a woman reported missing in that state. The car may have been in the water since December.

The Lucas County coroner is trying to confirm the person’s identity.

