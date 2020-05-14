Police: Atlanta security guard hospitalized after being shot in the head

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a security guard in Atlanta has been hospitalized after being shot in the head by someone who opened fire on her car.

News outlets report the shooting happened on Tuesday night as the guard was driving out of her work at a library in the city.

Fox 5 Atlanta has identified her as 42-year-old Latanya James.

Police say gunfire originating from a gray SUV also damaged the vehicle of another guard who walked out of the library with James but got in a separate car.

Authorities have not identified suspects in the shooting and did not mention if either of the guards were targeted.